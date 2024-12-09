AEW Star's Recent Performances Have Reportedly Impressing People Backstage

The AEW's second Continental Classic is in full swing, and the round robin tournament has offered plenty of intrigue, surprises, and of course, good wrestling. But while the dominant story so far has been Kyle Fletcher running away with the Blue League, while the Gold League remains very much up in the air, backstage at AEW, the story has been the performance of a wrestler who wasn't even tapped to be in the tournament.

Fightful Select reports that AEW luchador Komander has made quite the impression on AEW officials, who have been very impressed with his performances so far in the tournament. The luchador stepped in for Juice Robinson after Robinson was injured in his opening round match against Will Ospreay, and has since fallen to Ricochet and Darby Allin, despite being competitive in both matches.

While it's not clear if this will lead to a renewed push for Komander once the tournament is over, it appears that his stock was already rising in AEW before the tournament, with several in AEW noting that Komander had been gaining raves for his recent matches. That may have been what ultimately led to Komander getting the C2 spot, as several other names had been considered for the spot, though it's unclear who else Komander was competing with to be first alternate.

With no wins and three losses, counting Robinson's defeat against Ospreay, Komander's chances of winning the C2 are all but over. However, he will still have two chances to play spoiler, as his final two opponents will be the Death Riders' Claudio Castagnoli and House of Black's Brody King.