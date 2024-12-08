2024 AEW Continental Classic Tournament Results, 12/7 Collision

The 2024 AEW Continental Classic rolls on, with three matches taking place on Saturday's episode of "AEW Collision."

Over in the Gold League, Darby Allin and Komander kicked off "Collision" with a high-flying bout that saw moonsaults, suicide dives, and a springboard Shooting Star Press. Allin ultimately dodged the latter and a follow-up kick from Komander, paving the way for him to transition into the Last Supper for the win. With this, Allin earned his first three points in the Continental Classic, while Komander, who replaced an injured Juice Robinson, remains at zero.

Elsewhere, Kyle Fletcher seized a huge lead in the Blue League by pinning the current Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada. Heading into their faceoff, Okada boasted four points following a draw with Daniel Garcia and a win over Mark Briscoe. Fletcher brought forth six points with previous wins over Briscoe and Shelton Benjamin. With a brainbuster (and a sneaky low-blow as the referee wasn't looking) on "Collision," Fletcher extended his point tally to nine, while also handing Okada his first loss in the Classic.

Finally in the "Collision" main event, Mark Briscoe battled TNT Champion Daniel Garcia. Naturally, the crowd emerged torn in who to root for, thus chants of "both these guys" erupted. In the end, only one could emerge victorious, and that was Briscoe. After rocking Briscoe with a German Suplex and a kick in the corner, Garcia looked to hit him with another suplex. Briscoe, however, held on to the ropes to block it before laying out Garcia with the Cut-Throat Diver for a three-point-earning pinfall. Despite his loss, Garcia remains tied with Okada at four points for the second most in the Blue League standings. Meanwhile, Briscoe catches up to Benjamin with three points, while The Beast Mortos has yet to get on the scoreboard.