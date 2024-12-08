AEW Collision Live Coverage 12/7 - Okada Vs. Fletcher, Garcia Vs. Briscoe

The bell rings, they do a few counters, Darby gets a side headlock takeover for a one count. Komander to his feet, bounces Darby off the ropes, but Allin grounds him. Komander gets Allin into the corner and whips him across the ring, hits an arm drag but Allin grounds him again. The two begin explaining high-flying maneuvers, Darby gets a two-count with a roll-up before applying the side headlock again. Allin maneuvers Komander into a Sharpshooter but Komander gets to the ropes. Komander his an enzuigiri on the apron and comes off the top ropes, but Darby counters into another roll-up and gets two again. Allin applies another headlock. Komander escapes, Allin comes off the ropes but Komander dodges and hits a springboard moonsault to the outside. Komander rolls Darby back into the ring and starts stomping in the corner. He runs past Allin on the ground, jumps up to the top rope, then comes off with a big flying spinning thing. That gets two

Komander goes to the ground game for a moment before hitting a superkick and sending Darby to the outside, where he hits some more flying moves. Darby regains the advantage, sets up a chair and puts Komander on it, then flies outside the ring with a suicide dive, but Komander moves and Allin his the chair. Both men lie prone on the outside as we go to commercial.

Back from break, the two men are still battling on the outside. Komander hits a big kick to the face on Allin. Komander throws Allin back in the ring and goes for the cover but only gets two. Both men get up and go for the corner turnbuckle and knock heads, both fall down. Allin with punches, Komander gives them back. Strike exchange, Allin catches Komander's kick and flips him over, but Komander lands on his feet. Allin hits Code Red but Komander kicks out at two.

Allin is up in the corner and gets to the second rope, but Komander intercepts. Komander takes Allin to the top and tries a superplex but Allin blocks. Allin pushes Komander away but Komander backflips and lands on his feet, then jumps back up and nails a standing Spanish Fly off the top rope. Komander covers but only gets two. Komander goes to the outside and goes for a springboard move, but Allin pushes him down and rakes his back. Allin goes to the top and his a Coffin Drop on Komander while he's draped over the top rope. Komander falls to the outside Darby comes off the ropes with a suicide dive! Allin gets Komander back in the ring, goes for the cover, but Komander kicks out at two once again.

Both men trying to get to their feet now, Allin whips Komander across the ring and goes for a running move, but Komander counters with knees and hits a poisonrana. Komander and Allin are on the apron now, Komander hits a monkey flip and sets Darby to the floor, then Komander comes off the ropes with a suicide dive. Komander goes for the top rope as Darby rols into the ring. Darby dodges the Shooting Star Press but Komander lands on his feet. Darby then rolls up Komander once again with the Last Supper, and this time he gets three.

Winner: Darby Allin (+3 points)

Renee Paquette is backstage with Don Callis and Konosuke Takeshita. Paquette asks Callis what's next. Callis says business has been booming, but now Powerhouse Hobbs is here. Hobbs says that it seems like Callis forgot his number and his email. Hobbs then tells Takeshita he wants the International title. He's taking everything from everyone and it starts with that. Callis is trying to make peace and says Hobbs deserves a shot, but they have to go to Japan and Portugal and all over the world, but they'll get back to him. Hobbs grabs Callis by the throat as he's leaving and says "Get back to me."