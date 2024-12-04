Backstage Details On Juice Robinson Injury That Forced Him Out Of Continental Classic

After missing the beginning of 2024 with an ailing back, Juice Robinson was looking to close the year strong with a nice run in the AEW Continental Classic's Gold League. Unfortunately, Robinson's C2 journey ended right after it began, with "Rock Hard" suffering a broken fibula in his opening round match against Will Ospreay.

Given the seriousness of the injury, and the fact that it wasn't easily spotted, it would be easy to assume Robinson suffered the injury towards the tail end of the match. As Lee Corso would say, not so fast my friend! Dave Meltzer of "Wrestling Observer Newsletter" reports that Robinson was actually injured less than three minutes into his match with Ospreay, when Robinson attempted to block an Ospreay sunset flip.

Robinson didn't react in the moment, and according to Meltzer, it's only apparent he suffered an injury upon viewing a still photo that shows Robinson's left foot bending at the wrong angle. Much like "Cotsco Guy" AJ at AEW Full Gear, Robinson powered through, continuing to move at a normal pace, and even attempted a top rope move, suggesting Robinson himself was unaware of the injury's severity. The one moment of note where Robinson appeared to be affected was when his leg buckled during an attempted hurricanrana by Ospreay.

At the moment, there's no timetable for how long Robinson will be out. With him unable to compete, AEW has opted to not to forfeit Robinson's remaining matches, and has instead replaced him with luchador Komander. The former AAA World Cruiserweight Champion's first C2 match in Robinson's place will take place this Friday on "Rampage" against Ricochet. Komander will have no time to catch his breath though, as he'll take on Darby Allin the next day on "Collision."