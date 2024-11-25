Big Boom AJ Competed With Injury At AEW Full Gear Zero Hour

Big Boom AJ impressed many fans and professional wrestlers over the weekend when he defeated QT Marshall on the AEW Full Gear Zero Hour pre-show, with his son Big Justice and fellow social media star The Rizzler by his side. Unfortunately, AJ's victory has come with one notable drawback.

As noted by All Elite Wrestling on X (formerly known as Twitter), AJ sustained a broken foot while wrestling Marshall at Full Gear. The TikTok sensation ultimately managed to finish and win his match, but according to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, he was put on crutches after it. As of now, there is no word on how long AJ is expected to be on the shelf.

Following the news of AJ's injury, former AEW Tag Team Champion Anthony Bowens has extended praise for him, specifically in how he carried himself in the ring and backstage at the Prudential Center. "You can talk s*** all you want but [Big Boom AJ] not only went out and lit up the audience...he broke his foot, finished the match and I watched him make sure he fulfilled every pic and video request backstage hours afterwards. Respect," Bowens wrote.

In addition to the influx of video and photograph requests, AJ also fulfilled questions from the media at the Full Gear post-show press conference, all while battling a broken foot. Despite his injury, which was unknown at the time, AJ did express a desire to bring the "Boom" back to AEW in the near future, with several more appearances seemingly on the table.

UPDATE: According to Fightful Select, AJ suffered the injury earlier in the day and went through with the match at Full Gear so as not to disappoint paying fans.