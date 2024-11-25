AEW's Dax Harwood, Other Stars React To Full Gear Debut Of Big Boom AJ & The Rizzler

During the AEW Full Gear Zero Hour, TikTok star Andrew Befumo Jr., better known as Big Boom AJ, took on QT Marshall and walked away with a victory. AJ notably has a background in pro wrestling, and competed on the independent circuit for years before stepping away from the industry and having his family, but managed to impress many fans on social media, as well as a few wrestlers like Dax Harwood.

Advertisement

AJ was accompanied by his son Big Justice and his friend, fellow social media child star, The Rizzler, who rung the bell and occasionally did his signature pose whenever the camera panned to him.

At some point after the match, Harwood took to social media to deliver some hefty praise for AJ.

"I've seen enough 1. AJ 2. Bret Hart 3. Big Justice 4. The Rizzler 5. Harley Race," Harwood posted, interestingly putting AJ above his well-known all-time favorite pro wrestler, Bret Hart as well as putting The Rizzler above pro wrestling legend, the late Harley Race.

I've seen enough 1. AJ

2. Bret Hart

3. Big Justice

4. The Rizzler

5. Harley Race — Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) November 24, 2024

GCW World Champion Mance Warner also commented on The Rizzler's presence in the match, praising him for the way he portrayed himself all night. "The rizzler gets it man . He has no emotional attachment to this s**t just walks in hits his spots and leaves," Warner posted.

Advertisement

The rizzler gets it man . He has no emotional attachment to this shit just walks in hits his spots and leaves — Mance Warner (@ManceWarner) November 24, 2024

ECW veteran, The Blue Meanie then chimed in on Warner's post, similarly placing some hefty praise on "The Rizzler." "The Rizzler gets the business more than some guys in the business," The Blue Meanie posted.

The Rizzler gets the business more than some guys in the business.... — Brian Heffron aka The Blue Meanie (@BlueMeanieBWO) November 24, 2024

Lastly, AEW's Action Andretti shared a backstage picture of him trying his best to do "The Rizzler's" signature pose alongside the social media star.