Big Boom AJ Celebrates With Big Justice & The Rizzler After AEW Full Gear Pre-Show Win

Big Boom AJ brought the "Boom" to AEW Full Gear, getting a win over QT Marshall, thanks to his son Big Justice.

AJ and Marshall wrestled on the AEW FUll Gear Zero Hour pre-show, with AJ and Big Justice's friend The Rizzler as the guest timekeeper. AJ's wife and daughter were also in the front row, trash-talking Marshall throughout the match. AJ had Marshall on the ropes towards the end of the match, when Aaron Solow came out to distract AJ. The distraction gave the adolescent Big Justice time to get in the ring and level Marshall with a huge spear. AJ then delivered a "PowerBoom" Powerbomb to get the win. He then celebrated with his son and The Rizzler to the delight of the Newark, NJ crowd.

AJ had a career in independent wrestling in the early 2000s, where he and Marshall's paths first crossed, but has since mainly found his fame from his TikToks with Big Justice, The Rizzler, and all the other characters that populate their ever-growing ensemble.