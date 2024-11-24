Big Boom AJ Open To Bringing The Boom Back To AEW, Won't Commit To World Title Chase

Big Boom AJ made quite an impression in his AEW in-ring debut, so much so that many fans are already yearning to see him in an AEW ring again soon. Following his win over QT Marshall on the AEW Full Gear Zero Hour pre-show, the TikTok sensation addressed his potential future in All Elite Wrestling.

"I love it here. I loved every minute of this. If I'm welcome back, I'm gonna be back and I'm gonna bring the 'Boom,'" AJ said on the Full Gear post-show media scrum, to which AEW President Tony Khan confirmed that AJ is more than welcome to return.

While AJ is optimistic about bringing the "Boom" back to AEW, he admittedly isn't too sure about a chase after the AEW World Championship, which is currently held by the Death Riders' leader Jon Moxley.

"I think I'm having a lot of fun where I am right now. I think I'm really loving everything that Big Justice and I have an opportunity to do," AJ said. "... We've had an opportunity to meet Mr. Beast; we've had an opportunity to meet some of the biggest creators in the world, work with Costco, work with some of the greatest brands in the world, stay in contact with our audience, so there's a lot we're doing right now. I don't think a championship run is in my future."

According to AJ, a championship run comes with elevated responsibilities that he isn't sure he could keep up with while also juggling his social media and brand work. As such, AJ moreso sees himself wrestling for AEW at various points throughout the year. Long before he rose to fame on social media, AJ spent the early 2000s on the independent wrestling scene, with notable appearances in the United Wrestling Coalition and Phoenix Championship Wrestling.

