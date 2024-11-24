Jon Moxley Keeps AEW World Title, Barely Avoids Car Crash In Chaotic Full Gear Finish

Jon Moxley is still the AEW World Champion after a brutal match with Orange Cassidy in the main event of AEW Full Gear, but his next challenger is still a mystery and Christian Cage looms over his reign with his title match contract. On top of it all, Moxley and his Death Riders barely escaped a car crash at the hands of Darby Allin, who also looks to be challenging the champion.

Cassidy put up a fight against Moxley, starting the match off hot by hitting three Orange Punches right off the bat. The pair brawled outside of the ring for a good portion of the match, and Cassidy was quickly busted open. Moxley even bit at Cassidy's injuries and fingers. The challenger wouldn't be kept down, however, even when he was almost counted out, motioning to the referee to stop counting as he slowly got back into the ring. Cassidy would get his hands in his pockets and hit Moxley with his kicks, following them up with an Orange Punch, then another followed by a Beach Break, and the champion barely kicked out. The Conglomeration came out to help when Claudio Castagnoli and PAC appeared from the crowd.

Marina Shafir got in the ring with the briefcase in hand, but Willow Nightingale made her return and took out Shafir. Cassidy hit Moxley with the case, but he kicked out. While the referee was checking on Moxley, Wheeler Yuta appeared and hit a Busaiku Knee to Cassidy, allowing Moxley to get the victory.

After the match, Wheeler poured a bottle of chemicals into Cassidy's mouth and eyes. "Hangman" Adam Page came out, chair in hand, and stood face-to-face with Moxley. Christian Cage also came down to the ring and hit a Killswitch to Moxley, but Page grabbed his Cage's contract. He slowly gave it back to Cage, but then Jay White came down to the ring and hit a Blade Runner to Cage. As the chaos was happening in the ring, Shafir helped Moxley to the back, and as the Death Riders looked to make their escape in their truck, a car blasted through the backstage area and smashed into it. The stable stole an SUV that was outside, as Allin got out of the car, shouting at Moxley as they drove away.