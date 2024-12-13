Sting Thinks Former Tag Partner Darby Allin Has AEW Gold In His Future

Ever since Sting officially retired at AEW Revolution 2024, Darby Allin has been fighting the good fight for AEW and is now firmly in and around the AEW World Championship picture.

Despite being unable to dethrone Jon Moxley, Sting has high hopes for his former tag team partner, telling Allin at the "On Sale Launch Party" for AEW All In, Texas, that he sees big things in Allin's future.

"I've always known from day one, you are World Championship caliber," Sting said. "I knew from the very beginning, yeah you had to come up some and you've come up a ton in the last few years, but I knew that you would someday become the World Heavyweight Champion. Sometime in 2025, I am predicting this is the future AEW World Champion right here, and who knows, maybe you'll be World Champion at Globe Life Stadium, 2025, at All In."

"The Icon" noted that Allin can only win a title if he doesn't jump out of a plane, or break any bones climbing Mount Everest, which Allin promised wouldn't happen.

Sting made a surprise appearance at All In London back in August, and given his appearance outside Globe Life Field, fans who attended started chanting for one more match. Sting made it clear that he is officially retired, but he will have a close eye on what happens on July 12.

"I've been known to, even though I'm retired now, show up. So the only thing that I can say ... no, no more matches, no more matches, but my eyes will be watching for sure, and as far as me coming to All In next July, all I can say is the only thing for sure about Sting is nothing's for sure."

