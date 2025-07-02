Update On Ian Riccaboni's AEW-ROH Contract Status

One of the more consistent things about AEW has been their announcer's booth over the past few years; fans know that "AEW Dynamite" will feature Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone on the call, while Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness man the booth during "AEW Collision." On occasion, however, long-time Ring of Honor commentator Ian Riccaboni has found himself in the booth as well, stepping in on short notice to fill in when necessary, and most recently serving as the third man in the booth for "Dynamite" during back-to-back tapings of "Dynamite" and "Collision."

It's a role, along with his ROH duties, Riccaboni will be able to continue for the foreseeable future. In a post on Bluesky Tuesday evening, Riccaboni announced that he had agreed to a new contract with AEW and ROH. He revealed he was celebrating the occasion by eating hot dogs at a Lehigh Valley Ironpigs minor league baseball game, while also finding a moment to promote the 300th episode of "AEW Dynamite" taking place on Wednesday. In a later post, Riccaboni clarified the deal would be similar to the last one, allowing him to remain full-time ROH commentator, while filling in for AEW shows only when necessary.

Re-signed with AEW/ROH. Very grateful and excited for what is to come! Celebrated by eating some hot dogs at the IronPigs at various points since reaching an agreement which was a while ago at this point so a lot of hot dogs for me & my family. AEW Dynamite #300 is TOMORROW! See you in California! — Ian Riccaboni (@ianriccaboni.com) 2025-07-01T23:18:37.043Z

And to answer someone's question: this changes nothing. ROH all the time, AEW when the moment calls. Unless the company is looking to reboot the gameshows Studs or Street Smarts, business as usual ❤️ — Ian Riccaboni (@ianriccaboni.com) 2025-07-02T00:47:12.041Z

The deal secures Riccaboni's position ROH, the promotion he's called home since joining the promotion in July 2014. Initially working under a variety of roles, Riccaboni began calling the occasional ROH match in 2015, and eventually worked his way up to lead broadcaster for the promotion in 2017. He has remained in the role even following the acquisition of ROH by Tony Khan in 2022, all while receiving rave reviews for his likeability, knowledge, and enthusiasm.