Ian Riccaboni Signs Long-Term Deal With AEW Following Collision Appearance

The voice of Ring of Honor has not been lost. At least, not contractually for the next few years.

Following his appearance on the July 15 episode of "AEW Collision," ROH commentator Ian Riccaboni signed a new contract with All Elite Wrestling that will see him behind the desk for the foreseeable future. According to Fightful Select, this new multi-year deal will see the announcer continue his play-by-play duties at his home promotion, as well as sub in for Kevin Kelly and Excalibur whenever they're unavailable. For example, he filled Kelly's position on the recent broadcast due to the veteran's commitments to New Japan Pro Wrestling and he will continue to do so for at least the next four episodes.

The report shared that Riccaboni received high praise from fans and his AEW co-workers during "Collision." Since his original contract was among the last to carry over after Tony Khan's acquisition of the company in March 2022, they also say that he was originally in line to have the gig full-time on AEW's newest show when it was first conceived. However, he prioritized spending time with his family instead and has largely called the weekly HonorClub broadcasts remotely. That's when he recommended Kelly for the "Collision" job alongside Nigel McGuinness.

Riccaboni first joined ROH in 2014 and he's become an integral part of the brand since then. Outside of ROH and AEW, the announcer has also lent his voice and insights to NJPW and Impact Wrestling.