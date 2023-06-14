Tony Khan Says Ring Of Honor Was Never Considered For Saturday Night Time Slot On TNT

With the premiere of "AEW Collision" imminent, AEW President Tony Khan is making the rounds and doing promotion. In a new interview with POST Wrestling's John Pollock and Wrestlenomics' Brandon Thurston, Khan was asked about the possibility of Ring of Honor filling the slot on Saturdays that has been set aside for "Collision," and Khan says ROH on TNT was never a consideration.

"I think the idea of two more hours of AEW was very appealing," Khan said. "What it meant was 'AEW Dark' and 'AEW Dark: Elevation' would be coming to an end, at least for now and they were great shows and they've been huge for the development of AEW."

Khan expects Ring of Honor to fill the void left by 'Dark' and 'Elevation,' which provided a space for wrestlers with and without contracts to get exposure and develop their skills and characters.

"I think in the future Ring of Honor is going to be very important for the development of AEW," Khan explained, noting the number of champions that debuted on "Dark" and "Elevation."

Khan thinks that Ring of Honor won't be the only outlet for young wrestlers to gain experience, mentioning that he hopes AEW's partnerships with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, AAA, and other promotions will provide opportunities for learning excursions. Khan purchased ROH in 2022, not long before the promotion's Supercard of Honor event in April. Since then, Khan has taken steps to revive ROH's HonorClub streaming platform and produced pay-per-views every few months. ROH Champions have also defended their titles on AEW programming.

