AEW's Queen Aminata Seemingly Shades Former Champ Britt Baker

It's safe to say the relationship between AEW and former Women's World Champion Britt Baker isn't going too great right now. Baker hasn't been seen on AEW TV in nearly eight months, and her frustrations appeared to spill over earlier this week with an Instagram post where, using water bottle prices as an analogy, she suggested that AEW no longer valued her. That was then followed by a report Wednesday morning that suggested Baker was actively looking to leave AEW, though it was unclear how close she was to doing so.

While AEW itself hasn't commented on the report or Baker's social media post, one AEW women's star has seemingly thrown some shade in Baker's direction. Taking to X in the early hours of Wednesday morning, AEW's Queen Aminata posted a photo of herself in a hotel room, holding a water bottle that was priced at $6.50. Many people immediately concluded the picture was a reference to Baker's water bottle post, and that Aminata was mocking Baker.

Aminata and Baker never crossed paths in the ring during their AEW careers, so it's unclear whether the two would have heat. A report in January, however, suggested that Baker had become unpopular in the AEW locker room at large, with some labeling Baker as "territorial" and "difficult to work with." It was further suggested that AEW owner Tony Khan had soured on using Baker following a backstage incident with MJF last year, and another, unreported minor incident that took place some time later, which some believe stemmed from an angle involving Baker and Serena Deeb in November. Baker had been no stranger to controversy even prior to these incidents, having had well documented issues with rival Thunder Rosa back in 2022.