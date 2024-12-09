Serena Deeb Wears Shirt Referencing Little-Mentioned Britt Baker Feud On AEW Collision

AEW star Serena Deeb has seemingly not forgotten a jibe that was made to her by Britt Baker as she referenced it with a t-shirt on the recent "AEW Collision."

On the December 7 edition of "Collision," Deeb, during her entrance, wore a shirt that read "Nobody Cares," with an arrow pointing towards her face. This is in reference to Baker famously shouting "nobody cares" towards her on the November 13 edition of "AEW Dynamite." Deeb had then appeared after Baker's match against Penelope Ford, just a month after Baker had defeated Deeb on the five-year anniversary show of "Dynamite." The two haven't clashed since, but with Deeb showing she still remembers Baker's words, it suggests that a rematch could be on the horizon.

Deeb, incidentally, had her first match since facing Baker on a recent edition of Collision, where she lost to former AEW TBS Champion Willow Nightingale in the Wrestle Dynasty International Women's Cup qualifier tournament. Nightingale will face Jamie Hayter in the next round of the Wrestle Dynasty International Women's Cup, with the winner of that match to face ROH Women's World Champion Athena, as well as one star from NJPW and CMLL, in a four-way match at Wrestle Dynasty. Baker, too, hasn't wrestled in AEW since the aforementioned match against Ford nearly a month ago.