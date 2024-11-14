AEW Dynamite 11/13/24: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

I have a lot of thoughts about this entire storyline, and just as a warning, a lot of them are kind of negative before I come around to a "loved." First, I think it's wildly stupid that, as of right now, the Full Gear match is Roderick Strong versus MJF, and not Adam Cole, who the former AEW Champion has actual, serious beef with. The match, as it stands, isn't even a triple threat, which I'm pretty sure we all assumed it would be. But Strong defeated Lance Archer in a super quick Falls Count Anywhere Match, while Cole lost to International Champion Konosuke Takeshita. That loss is what I loved about this show, however, even though it completely screwed with the Cole vs. MJF storyline.

When it was revealed that Cole would be taking on the champion, I was worried for Takeshita. Quite a few fans, myself included, have gotten on the Takeshita hype train in recent months, and him winning the International Championship at WrestleDream was an excellent move. I was worried that he would lose to Cole, making him look weak. I have to admit, I haven't been a fan of Cole this time around with his return, though I can't 100% put my finger on why. It doesn't matter who was facing Takeshita, even in non-title action; the champion shouldn't be losing after such a swell of support around him, especially after he already lost a tag match last week. Thankfully, that's not what happened. The win wasn't a clean one — with Don Callis being paid off by MJF in an attempt to make sure Strong and Cole didn't make it to Full Gear, Takeshita got the "Dynamite" diamond ring out from underneath the ring and clocked Cole with it, and the referee didn't see it. The fact he didn't win clean didn't bother me too much, though, as it was absolutely the right decision, and Takeshita is a dastardly heel anyway; a little cheating won't hurt him every now and then, especially when the title isn't on the line.

Takeshita handled his business with Cole and avoided Strong to get the heck out of that mess of a story, and thankfully walked almost literally right back into his own when Ricochet blindsided him on the stage as he was leaving. That's a championship match I definitely want to see at Full Gear, and Takeshita is still looking strong after not losing to a guy who just came back after a pretty major injury. I know it's not much to ask, but when it comes to AEW, I can never be quite sure.

