Tony Khan Provides Update On AEW Status Of Britt Baker As Post-All In Absence Lingers

Dr. Britt Baker made her big return to AEW at Forbidden Door and immediately entered into a feud with Mercedes Mone over the AEW TBS Championship. That feud culminated in their match at All In that saw Mone retain her title, and Baker has not been seen or even mentioned since.

This was brought to AEW President Tony Khan's attention at the All Out post-show media scrum where he was asked where Baker was, and his response was more cryptic than one would suspect.

"It was great to get Dr. Britt Baker back AEW All In, Wembley Stadium. It was a great show tonight, and she's a big part of the AEW roster, and she was a big part of AEW All In. Obviously, tonight, we saw a lot of intense matches, intense rivalries, and as we approach the coming weeks, it's exciting times. The events are coming fast and furious, it's that time of year going from All In to All Out, now heading into Grand Slam in New York and into WrestleDream. Absolutely, Dr. Britt Baker's an important part of the roster, and it's something to keep an eye on when we'll see Dr. Britt Baker, when we'll hear from her, and what we'll see next," said Khan.

According to "Fightful Select," Baker was not at the All Out event in Chicago as her recent absence continues, an absence that was amplified somewhat by comments made by Mone about their match in London where the champion explained that she would have liked to have done some things differently. She added that audience fatigue may have played a factor in some people not being as into the match as some would have hoped.

