Mark Henry Says This AEW All In 2024 Match 'Missed The Mark'

All Elite Wrestling held its biggest show of the year over the weekend with AEW All In at Wembley Stadium in London, England. Reception to the event was predominantly positive, but there were some moments that left viewers scratching their heads. Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry shared some criticism for the TBS Championship match between Mercedes Mone and Britt Baker.

"It missed the mark," Henry said. "I'm used to seeing Mercedes work a certain way and she didn't work like that, and I don't think that was because of her. Also, there were times they did a couple of things over again, because it didn't get done right the first time, and a lot of that was the fact that the position that Britt was in was wrong."

Henry then cited a moment in the match that saw Baker attempt to do a backbreaker off the ropes, despite Mone not having the size or strength to pull off the spot. According to Henry, the moment served as a prime example of "sandbagging," something Baker previously accused Thunder Rosa of doing during one of their matches.