Mark Henry Says This AEW All In 2024 Match 'Missed The Mark'
All Elite Wrestling held its biggest show of the year over the weekend with AEW All In at Wembley Stadium in London, England. Reception to the event was predominantly positive, but there were some moments that left viewers scratching their heads. Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry shared some criticism for the TBS Championship match between Mercedes Mone and Britt Baker.
"It missed the mark," Henry said. "I'm used to seeing Mercedes work a certain way and she didn't work like that, and I don't think that was because of her. Also, there were times they did a couple of things over again, because it didn't get done right the first time, and a lot of that was the fact that the position that Britt was in was wrong."
Henry then cited a moment in the match that saw Baker attempt to do a backbreaker off the ropes, despite Mone not having the size or strength to pull off the spot. According to Henry, the moment served as a prime example of "sandbagging," something Baker previously accused Thunder Rosa of doing during one of their matches.
Mark Henry Calls Out Britt Baker
Though it was clear to Henry that Mone and Baker weren't quite on the same page during their All In match, the former AEW personality doesn't think the issue was that the two stars didn't have chemistry. Henry does believe it's possible that Mone put more effort into the match than Baker, though.
If he had the ability to change something in the match to improve it, Henry indicated that he would have wanted Baker to come across as more of a sympathetic babyface. However, the radio host doesn't think Baker is fully onboard.
"It would take for both people to be on the same page, and work together for the greater good of the match — not the greater good of the individual," Henry said. "'I don't want this person to shine over me. I don't want them to look good at my expense. I'm a pillar!' That's a work. You're just the first woman hired. Get your ass out there and work for that person like your life depended on it."
Henry is referring to previous statements made by Baker, calling herself a "pillar" of AEW. However, it's worth noting that the comment came after CM Punk added Baker's name to the list of the company's "pillars" during a promo.
