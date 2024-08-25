Mercedes Mone Defeats Britt Baker, Retains AEW TBS Title In Wembley Debut At All In

"The CEO" is now 7-0 in AEW after successfully defending her TBS Championship over Dr. Britt Baker DMD at All In. Despite a Panama Sunrise, a Curb Stomp, and a Lockjaw all in succession as Baker looked to pull off the upset, Mone was able to kick out and avoid submitting and ultimately nail a Mone Maker to secure the win and retain her title.

Advertisement

Earlier in the match, invoking the infamous Eddie Guerrero faux interference spot, Baker tossed Mone's New Japan Pro-Wrestling STRONG Women's Championship into the hands of Mone ally Kamille and flatbacked to be discovered by the referee, who swiftly ejected the former NWA World Women's Champion, thinking she was at fault. That set up the finish for Baker, whose flurry of trademark offensive maneuvers wasn't enough to hand Mone her first AEW loss.

Since defeating Willow Nightingale for the TBS Championship at Double Or Nothing in her debut match for the promotion, Mone has now rolled off six consecutive title defenses, including a title for title match against the now "NXT"-bound Stephanie Vaquer where she captured the NJPW STRONG Championship. Baker joins Vaquer, Skye Blue, Zeuxis, Nyla Rose, and Hikaru Shida on the list of those unable to unseat Mone.

Advertisement