Mercedes Mone Addresses 'Audience Fatigue' During AEW All In Match Vs. Britt Baker

Mercedes Mone successfully defended her TBS Championship against Britt Baker at AEW All In: London, however since their bout, many have taken to social media to criticize the match, including some veterans citing their concerns, specifically Baker's performance. Mone seems to have caught wind of the criticism, and in the latest "Mone Mag," she directly addressed some of the issues.

Advertisement

Mone first commented on the difference working stadium shows compared to arenas, and explained that the sound of the audience differs greatly due to how it travels in open space. Additionally, she addressed claims of audience fatigue, and claimed she had a good time wrestling Baker. "I did sense some audience fatigue. It's only natural being third to last, as the crowd had already seen over 10 matches before ours," Mone explained. She later wrote that she heard "DMD" and "CEO" chants, and said Baker explained that the audience sounded better on video.

Despite this, Mone noted that she would definitely have done things a bit differently in her match if she had the chance, but pointed out that she never dives too deep into "what if" scenarios about her matches. "I feel I did things that maybe were not necessarily required for that match: things I could have saved for another time," she said. "But again, little sense in looking too far back other than what we can learn and use moving forward." Despite admitting to all these things, Mone still expressed excitement for next year's All In, which will take place in Texas.

Advertisement