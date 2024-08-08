Britt Baker Returns From Suspension, Cuts Promo Against Mercedes Mone On AEW Dynamite

Britt Baker returned to AEW from suspension, albeit via satellite video, to call out Mercedes Mone ahead of their TBS Championship match at All In at Wembley Stadium. Baker had previously been suspended following an alleged backstage confrontation with American Champion MJF, but was always set to still challenge Mone after her short suspension concluded. That happened during "AEW Dynamite" on Wednesday, when following a Kamille squash match, Mone got on the mic to run down Baker.

Mone commended Kamille for her victory in a two-on-one match, then started taking shots at Baker. She thanked the EVPs for suspending her All In opponent, but Mone was then interrupted by Tony Schiavone, who told her that AEW President Tony Khan had overrode the EVPs' decision and rescinded Baker's suspension. Baker then appeared on the jumbotron with her own message for Mone. Baker said she didn't believe Mone will stay in "her" company for long, especially after Baker captures the TBS Championship.

"We all know the second things don't go your way, you take your ball and you go home," Baker said, referencing Mone leaving WWE when she was known as Sasha Banks. "You're not the future. You're not the future. Let's get real, AEW is just the flavor of the month for you, where for me, AEW is home."

As of this writing, Baker is not yet confirmed to return to "Dynamite" in person next week. The two women will go head-to-head for the championship at All In in London on August 25.