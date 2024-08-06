New Report Provides Details About AEW Backstage Altercation Between MJF & Britt Baker

New details have emerged about the confrontation involving AEW's Britt Baker, MJF, and Alicia Atout. According to multiple reports, the former Women's World Champion was suspended following an incident with the current American Champion and his fiancée, Atout. On Monday, Ibou of WrestlePurists confirmed previous reports from the likes of Dave Meltzer and Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, claiming there was an altercation between Baker and MJF that happened the night of "AEW Dynamite 250," resulting in Baker's suspension.

According to Ibou, Baker was allegedly "burying" MJF and Will Ospreay while in the women's locker room during their hour-long match on the episode, and Atout let Friedman know via text message. WrestlePurists confirmed Ospreay was the first person to confront Baker and ask her why she was starting issues backstage.

"Ospreay confronted her, asked her about it, Britt Baker went off on Alicia Atout," Ibou explained. "Britt Baker called Alicia Atout, by multiple accounts, 'a stupid f***ing b****,' because Alicia Atout informed MJF that Britt Baker was berating him, talking crap about Max and Ospreay."

WrestlePurists was able to confirm that MJF did punch a wall and go into the women's locker room, but according to multiple sources, MJF was not suspended due to the context of the events. MJF reportedly did not hit the wall in front of Baker, but walked far down the hallway "where no one was there" to hit the wall. As for MJF entering the women's locker room, WrestlePurists claims he knocked, asked to enter, and was allowed in.

"The reason he was not suspended is because HR had all the details and the information and the footage, and they looked it all over and they said, 'Okay, you're not in the wrong here, and you're just coming to the defense of your [fiancée,]" Ibou reported.

As for Baker's suspension, Meltzer noted it was for "either one or two weeks." Ibou confirmed that Baker is still set to challenge Mercedes Mone for the TBS Championship at All In on August 25.