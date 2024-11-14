MJF's Opponent(s) For AEW Full Gear PPV Officially Determined On Dynamite

Roderick Strong is headed to Full Gear to take on MJF, but he won't be joined by best friend Adam Cole to make things a triple threat match. The pay-per-view match was set on Wednesday's episode of "AEW Dynamite," with Strong defeating Lance Archer in a quick Falls Count Anywhere match, followed immediately by Cole versus International Champion Konosuke Takeshita.

Strong defeated Archer with a jumping knee over the barricade, after interference from Brian Cage to help out Archer, and Matt Taven and Mike Bennett to even out the odds for Strong. Following the match, Takeshita blindsided Strong, as Don Callis was paid off by MJF to keep Strong and Cole from advancing to the three wins they needed to get to Full Gear. That brought out Cole, and the bell rang for their match. Cole looked like he had the match won with a Panama Sunrise, but Takeshita rolled out of the ring and grabbed MJF's "Dynamite" diamond ring from underneath the ring and hit Cole with it before pinning him for the victory.

Strong hit Takeshita from behind after the match, and was also hit with the ring for his troubles. Kyle O'Reilly appeared to help his former friends, armed with a chair. Cole offered a handshake to O'Reilly, but he chose not to accept and left the ring.

