MJF Makes Deal With Adam Cole, Roderick Strong To Decide Who He Faces At AEW Full Gear

MJF made a unique deal with Adam Cole and The Undisputed Kingdom during "AEW Dynamite." Looking to address his feud with the "Wolf of Wrestling," Cole took to the microphone, only to be interrupted by a bellowing Roderick Strong backed by Matt Taven and Mike Bennett. Strong said he knew Cole had to something to say about MJF, but everyone already knew what they needed to know about him. Taven and Bennett chimed in, recalling the formation of their group during "The Devil" storyline and saying that while MJF may believe it was started for him, The Undisputed Kingdom was started by them coming together and it will end the same way.

Strong said that he was proud of Cole for recovering from his injury and coming back to take down MJF, but he wants to be the first in line to face him. Cole then called their rival out, but MJF appeared via the titantron agreeing to face one of them at Full Gear: whoever can string three consecutive wins first. Preserving their united front, Cole and Strong shook hands to signal fair competition, while Kyle O'Reilly was shown to be watching backstage.

Following a dominant trios win for the House of Black later on, Buddy Matthews called out Cole and was confronted by him in a subsequent backstage segment. Matthews said that he did it to make a point and prove that Cole was fragile, so it's a fair guess that he will be the first of Cole's attempted gauntlet.

