AEW Dynamite Live Coverage 10/23 - Ring Of Honor Championship Ladder War, Shelton Benjamin Faces Sammy Guevara

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dynamite" on October 23, 2024, coming to you live from the Maverik Center in Salt Lake City, Utah!

Mark Briscoe successfully defended the Ring of Honor World Championship against Chris Jericho at AEW WrestleDream on October 12. Tonight, he will be putting his title on the line against him once again tonight, but unlike their last match, this time it will be in a Ladder War. Tensions between Mark and Jericho have meteorically risen over the course of the past few weeks, with the two coming face-to-face in a handful of verbal and physical confrontations.

Sammy Guevara will be making his return to action on "Dynamite" for the first time since coming up short against Ricochet on the September 11 edition of the show as he squares off with Shelton Benjamin. Benjamin emerged victorious in his first ever match in AEW last week when he defeated Lio Rush as his ally MVP watched on from ringside and sent a message to Swerve Strickland following the match.

After unsuccessfully challenging Mercedes Mone for the TBS Championship during last week's edition of "Dynamite", Queen Aminata looks to redeem herself tonight as she goes one-on-one with Mone's ally Kamille. Kamille is currently undefeated in AEW, having defeated the likes of Robyn Renegade, Zoey Lynn, Brittany Jade, Clara Carter, and Jazmyne Hao.

Private Party will be joining forces to go head-to-head with The Elite's Matthew Jackson, Nicholas Jackson, and Jack Perry. Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy have had their fair share of issues with The Young Bucks over the course of the last few weeks and were unsuccessful in challenging them for the AEW World Tag Team Championship at WrestleDream while Garcia has been looking to capture some gold of his own.

Additionally, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will be appearing after he and his allies Marina Shafir and AEW World Trios Champions Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, and PAC launched a series of attacks on Orange Cassidy, Top Flight, Action Andretti, and Dark Order throughout the course of last week's show. House of Black also look to score another win following their win against Chris Nastyy, Olumide, and Alpha Zo this past Saturday on "AEW Collision" as they face opponents who have yet to be named, and Kyle Fletcher is set to speak on tonight's show following the press conference he and his Don Callis Family stablemates Konosuke Takeshita, Brian Cage, Lance Archer, and Don Callis held last week.