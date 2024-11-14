AEW Dynamite Live Coverage 11/13 - Four-Way Contenders Series Match, Adam Cole And Roderick Strong Both In Action

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dynamite" on November 13, 2024, coming to you live from the Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut!

The next entrants into the Fatal Four-Way Match at AEW Full Gear with Private Party's AEW World Tag Team Championship on the line will be determined tonight, as Malakai Black and Brody King of House of Black go head-to-head with FTR's Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler in a Four-Way Contenders Series Match. The Outrunners' Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd secured their spot in the November 23 match this past Saturday on "AEW Collision" when they defeated Dante Martin and Darius Martin.

Advertisement

Adam Cole and Roderick Strong both look to earn their third of the three wins in a row necessary in order to earn the right to challenge MJF at Full Gear tonight as the former collides with AEW International Champion and Konosuke Takeshita while the latter squares off with Takeshita's Don Callis Family stablemate Lance Archer in a Falls Count Anywhere Match. Strong previously defeated Shane Taylor and The Beast Mortos on the November 2 and 9 editions of "Collision", while Cole emerged victorious over Buddy Matthews and the aforementioned Black on the October 30 and November 6 episodes of "Dynamite".

As they prepare to face one another in Newark, New Jersey, Swerve Strickland and Bobby Lashley will both be appearing on tonight's show as the former looks to gain some momentum heading into the bout when he goes one-on-one with Lio Rush while the latter has something on his mind to share. Strickland and Lashley found themselves face-to-face during last week's edition of "Dynamite" during a confrontation that also involved MVP and Shelton Benjamin.

Advertisement

"Hangman" Adam Page will be joining forces with Christian Cage of The Patriarchy to square off with The Bang Bang Gang's Jay White and Juice Robinson. Page and White are set to battle against each other at the Prudential Center in a rematch from AEW WrestleDream, with the latter emerging victorious over the former during the October 12 pay-per-view event.

Additionally, Jon Moxley is advertised to appear on tonight's show as he prepares to defend the AEW World Championship against Orange Cassidy at Full Gear. Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. will also be competing in her first match since defeating Serena Deeb on the October 2 edition of "Dynamite" as she faces Penelope Ford. Baker's former ally Jamie Hayter will be making an appearance on tonight's show coming off her win against the aforementioned Ford last week, as well as Will Ospreay is also set to appear on tonight's show following his return to AEW on the same show.