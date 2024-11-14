House Of Black Defeat FTR On AEW Dynamite, Enter Four-Way Title Match At Full Gear

The Kings of the Black Throne earned a shot at the AEW Tag Team Championship at Full Gear during "AEW Dynamite," with Brody King choking out FTR's Dax Harwood to secure victory for himself and Malakai Black. The tag titles held by Private Party will be on the line on November 23 in a four-way tag match, with Black and King now joining The Outrunners in the match with their victory on Wednesday night.

In a closing stretch that saw both teams come close to victory, FTR isolated King on the top rope and sought to deliver their superplex-splash combo for the win. However, King raised his knees to meet Cash Wheeler's splash and Black followed up on a double-foot stomp onto Harwood from the top rope. Black then pulled King onto Harwood to make the pin, only for him to kick out. FTR then fought back into a potential winning position, once again isolating King and delivering Shatter Machine, with Black pulling Harwood out of the ring before the final count could be made. Focusing on the interfering Black, FTR delivered a spike piledriver on the ring apron before being wiped out by a tope suicida from King. He then himself isolated Harwood in the ring, leveling him with two lariats for near-falls before finally locking in a sleeper hold to get the stoppage victory. The victors took a moment after the bell to offer respect to their fallen opponents, continuing the sportsmanship theme that began with Black's recent loss to Adam Cole.

