The Outrunners Advance To Four-Way Tag Title Match At Full Gear With AEW Collision Win

The Outrunners defeated Top Flight to earn a spot in the four-way match for the AEW Tag Team Championship at Full Gear during "AEW Collision." Private Party are scheduled to defend their newly-won tag titles at the upcoming pay-per-view in a four-way match, with each challenger determined in the following weeks on TV. The first of them etched their place on the card during Saturday's show, with The Outrunners defeating Top Flight after ten minutes of action. As the victors left the ring, they were toasted by the champions who had sat watching on, while Darius and Dante Martin were left arguing with one another.

This will be The Outrunners' first title attempt since making their AEW debut back in 2021, having recently risen to prominence as a fixture on Saturday nights. It's also one going against the grain of their win-loss record this year, having gone 4-5 in traditional tag team matches since July – they worked a series of losses as part of the Jericho Cruise at the beginning of the year, a battle royale, a gauntlet, and a handful of losses in two-on-one handicap matches in which they were favored. They have racked up wins over MxM Collection, Grizzled Young Veterans, and now Top Flight on their way to Full Gear.