AEW's Private Party Thank Fans Following Tag Title Win

Private Party, the duo of Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen, won their first titles in AEW after defeating the Young Bucks for the AEW World Tag Team Championship on "AEW Dynamite," and Kassidy has spoken with pride about the achievement.

Kassidy, during a recent edition of his YouTube vlog, thanked various people for their support over the years and expressed what the title win means to him.

"We fu**ing did it," Kassidy said, reacting to their tag team title win. "I was going to say thank you to everybody who showed us love throughout these years. To finally get to this point ... it took us five years, but, we did it. God did, we did it, we fu**ing won these championships. All the setbacks, this [the title] right here makes it all worth it."

Kassidy added that he has showcased a different side in recent weeks, especially the promos he has delivered, stating that all of it has come from the heart.

"Five years in the making and we're here. Patience is truly a virtue," he said. "I kind of just see, like, a different side of us, especially me. I've just been talking from the heart. Every time you see me do one of those backstage interviews or backstage promos, it's like, that's really me talking. That's really me talking from the heart."

He thanked the support that he has gotten over the years and also acknowledged the encouragement they have received from fans over the last few weeks. He revealed that Private Party's goal ever since they arrived at AEW was to become AEW World Tag Team Champions, which they've now accomplished. "This is something Quen and I have been looking forward to since we came to AEW — being tag team champions," the AEW star said.

