AEW Fright Night Dynamite Live Coverage 10/30 - Shelton Benjamin Vs. Swerve Strickland, World Tag Team Title Match

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for AEW Fright Night Dynamite on October 30, 2024, coming to you live from the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio!

Shelton Benjamin will be returning to action following his win over Sammy Guevara during last week's edition of "AEW Dynamite" as he goes one-on-one with former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland. The two men have become familiar with one another over the course of the last few weeks, with Strickland having declined Benjamin and his stablemate MVP's offer to join the Hurt Syndicate.

After unsuccessfully challenging them for the AEW World Tag Team Championship at AEW WrestleDream on October 12, Private Party have another shot at capturing the title tonight as they collide with current titleholders The Young Bucks. If Zay and Quen are unable to capture the AEW World Tag Team Championship, then they will have to disband as a tag team as stated by Zay last week when he threw out the challenge to Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson for a rematch.

Kris Statlander and Kamille look to put their issues to rest once and for all tonight as they go head-to-head with one another. Tensions between the pair have meteorically risen over the past few weeks, culminating last week when Statlander confronted Kamille following her win against Queen Aminata and was blindsided by her and her ally Mercedes Mone.

As he looks to win three matches in a row before Roderick Strong in order to earn the right to face his former tag team partner MJF in a match, Adam Cole looks to score the first of those victories as he squares off with Buddy Matthews. Matthews and his House of Black stablemates Malakai Black and Brody King emerged victorious over Jaden Monroe, Kevin Koa, and Pirata De La Muerte last Wednesday in quick fashion.

Additionally, Orange Cassidy will be appearing on tonight's show after his ally Chuck Taylor was attacked by AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, Marina Shafir, PAC, Wheeler Yuta, and Claudio Castagnoli following the main event of last week's show. "Hangman" Adam Page will also be sharing something on his mind after he came face-to-face with Jay White, Juice Robinson, and Colten Gunn in a physical and verbal altercation last week.