Private Party Defeat Young Bucks, Win AEW World Tag Titles On Dynamite

Private Party overcame the Young Bucks to win the AEW World Tag Team Championship and remain together during "AEW Dynamite." Isiah Kassidy and Marc Quen had wagered their ability to team as Private Party against a second attempt at the Bucks' tag titles for the "Fright Night" special on Wednesday night, following their initial loss earlier this month at WrestleDream.

The bout started very quickly, with the champions making their entrance after Kassidy and Quen had emerged to chase off the Blackpool Combat Club in the segment before, and saw interference from Kazuchika Okada to isolate Kassidy in the ring. He would endure through an attempted EVP Trigger, only to find a roll-up attempt fed back into a successful EVP Trigger which he needed to kick out from. Then the Bucks went for Kenny Omega-inspired offense, landing a V-Trigger and then a One Winged Angel from Matthew Jackson to Kassidy for a pinfall which was just broken up by the returning Quen. Fighting their way out of the TK Driver, Kassidy and Quen finally hit Gin and Juice for the pinfall and their maiden championship win. After the bell had rung, the Bucks snatched the title belts away from Private Party before they could celebrate, but they wanted to hand the titles over themselves as a show of respect, doing so before leaving the new champions to celebrate.

