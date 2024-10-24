AEW Tag Title Match With Potentially Massive Stipulation Set For Next Week's Dynamite

Next week could be the end, or just the begging for Private Party's Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen. They'll be facing the Young Bucks a final time, after nearly defeating the AEW Tag Team Champions at WrestleDream, but coming up short, next week on "AEW Dynamite." Zay fought to get the match following a trios victory alongside Daniel Garcia in the main event of this week's "Dynamite." He got on the mic following the match, where Private Party once again pinned the Young Bucks, and said that if Matthew and Nicholas Jackson would give them another shot at the tag team gold and they lost, Private Party would break up forever. While Zay was adamant as the Bucks agreed, Quen was less excited, having not exactly been consulted in the decision.

The "Dynamite" trios match that saw Private Party and Garcia take on the Bucks and TNT Champion Jack Perry teetered on an all-out brawl throughout the bout. To end the match, Zay blocked a TK Driver from the Bucks, who then countered a Silly String. Zay countered once again and rolled up Matthew Jackson for the victory. Following Zay's post-match challenge, the Blackpool Combat Club's truck pulled up backstage and was seen on the tron, and much of the AEW roster was waiting for a fight outside.

It was only Marina Shifir to appear, however, and the rest of the BCC attacked the babyfaces in the middle of the ring from behind. Jon Moxley appeared dressed in all black and headed down the ramp with Chuck Taylor. Claudio Castagnoli put a chair around Taylor's neck and stomped on it, bringing out the roster who had been waiting, as well as Taylor's best friend, Orange Cassidy, who sat fuming beside his injured friend to end the show as the BCC retreated.

