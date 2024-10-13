The Young Bucks Defeat Private Party, Retain AEW World Tag Titles At WrestleDream

Nearly five years to the day that they produced one of the biggest upsets in AEW history, Private Party looked to have history repeat itself at AEW WrestleDream as they challenged The Young Bucks for the AEW Tag Team Championships. It wasn't their night, however, as the AEW EVPs retained their gold.

Advertisement

Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen got a special video package before their entrance where their trainer, New York wrestling legend The Amazing Red gave them some fighting words. Matthew Jackson also had some words for them when they got to the ring, calling them midcard losers who are living off the coattails of one win five years ago. This prompted The Young Bucks to leave, but it was a trap as Private Party chased the champions up the ramp, only to be met by a pair of superkicks. However, Kassidy regained control on the ramp, with Quen hitting a senton off the top of the tunnel as the action made its way back to the ring.

A quick flurry of offense from the challengers was cut out by their opponents as The Bucks slowed the pace down as worked over Quen. The tide changed when Quen made the hot tag to Kassidy, who bounced around the ring in the same shoes Private Party wore on that famous night in 2019. The action spilled out onto the floor, and even into the crowd, where both teams shared the offense with Canadian Destroyers, 450 splashes, and moonsaults before all four men beat the ten count.

Advertisement

History almost repeated itself as Private Party countered the TK Driver for a near fall, and before the champions could build some momentum, the challengers hit the Gin and Juice for a close two count. The ending of the match came when Private Party couldn't take the pain anymore, with the champions hitting the TK Driver for the victory. After the match, the Tacoma faithful gave the challengers a standing ovation as Kassidy was left in tears over the loss.