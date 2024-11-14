Will Ospreay Set For Singles Grudge Match At AEW Full Gear 2024

Will Ospreay returned to "AEW Dynamite" after three weeks of recovery from a vicious Tiger Driver from his former friend Kyle Fletcher. Ospreay called out Fletcher and confronted the former ROH World Television Champion, making it clear that despite his attempts to separate himself from Ospreay aesthetically, Fletcher is following the same path of betrayal and bitterness that Ospreay walked.

Fletcher promised to surpass Ospreay, challenging the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion to a grudge match at AEW Full Gear. Ospreay agreed, meaning the two men will face off on November 23 in Newark, NJ's Prudential Center. Fletcher, flanked by his Don Callis Family comrades, threatened Ospreay, only for "The Aerial Assassin's" friends Mark Davis and Powerhouse Hobbs to show up to even the odds, with a massive brawl ensuing and leading into the scheduled match between Roderick Strong and Lance Archer.

Fletcher hasn't just been chastising Ospreay on camera; he also cost Ospreay the AEW International Championship by betraying him at WrestleDream last month to help The Don Callis Family's Konosuke Takeshita win the title.

