Swerve Strickland Challenges Bobby Lashley To A Match At AEW Full Gear, MVP Accepts

It won't take Bobby Lashley long to get his hands on former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland following Lashley's debut with the company, as Strickland challenged the former WWE star to a match at Full Gear in the opening segment of "AEW Dynamite." Tony Schiavone introduced the new Hurt Syndicate to open the show, but after MVP, Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin made their way to the ring, MVP waved the legendary announcer off.

MVP said they need no introduction and introduces himself as well as "The Standard of Excellence" Benjamin and "The Almighty" Lashley. MVP touted Lashley's impressive undefeated MMA career, as well as his multiple world title reigns. MVP said that getting a Hurt Syndicate business card is a "golden ticket." He said anyone who turns down the stable will be dealt with, like Strickland last week. Strickland's music hit and he stormed down the ramp, only to be held back by security and Prince Nana.

An enraged Strickland called out Lashley for Full Gear, and "The Almighty" stared him down. MVP accepted the challenge on his client's behalf, telling Swerve, "We'll see you there." The match will join the four others announced for the card, which includes a TBS Championship match pitting champion Mercedes Mone against Kris Statlander and AEW World Champion Jon Moxley against Orange Cassidy.

