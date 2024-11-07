AEW Dynamite Live Coverage 11/6/2024: Ricochet Teams With Mystery Partner, Learning Tree Vs. Conglomeration, More

"AEW Dynamite" is set to air from Manchester, NH tonight, with the stars of AEW invading the Southern New Hampshire University Arena. The road to Full Gear is taking shape and exciting new chapters are likely on tonight's broadcast.

Advertisement

AEW's newest signee Bobby Lashley as well as his Hurt Syndicate compatriots MVP and Shelton Benjamine are set to kick off the night. Lashley made his AEW debut last week, following Benjamin's loss to former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland in the main event. Also set for the show, The Don Callis Family's Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher will face Ricochet and a partner of Ricochet's choosing.

"The Learning Tree" will be in action, with ROH World Champion Chris Jericho leading Big Bill and Bryan Keith into a Fight Without Honor against The Conglomoration's Kyle O'Reilly, Tomohiro Ishii, and Mark Briscoe. Briscoe is looking for revenge following his loss of the ROH World Title to Jericho on October 23. Plus, Christian Cage will have a confrontation with former FTW Champion Hook, and Adam Cole continues to prove his emotional and physical stability in a match against Malakai Black.

Advertisement

"AEW Dynamite" is set to air at 8pm ET.

Event is in progress, please refresh page for latest, up-to-date results.