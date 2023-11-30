MIA Britt Baker Calls Out Lack Of AEW Dynamite Promo Time Compared To MJF, Christian

Britt Baker is seemingly unhappy with AEW management for her lack of promo time. Soon after last night's "AEW Dynamite" went off the air, the former AEW Women's World Champion pointed out that she's been afforded zero minutes of promo time in the year 2023, as compared to MJF and Christian Cage, who spoke in individual segments for nearly 20 minutes on Wednesday's show. Baker's post on X can be seen below.

Tonight's #AEWDynamite:

MJF live promo time: 7 mins

Christian Cage live promo time: 10 mins All of 2023 #AEWDynamite:

Britt Baker live promo time: 0 mins — Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) November 30, 2023

Overall, women on last night's "AEW Dynamite" were featured for roughly 10 minutes. While the Julia Hart versus Emi Sakura match went on for nearly eight minutes, the only other segments saw RJ City interview Toni Storm and Mariah May in the backstage area. As mentioned in our latest "3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved" editorial, there's been some pushback on the current direction of Storm's "Timeless" character.

In recent months, fans and wrestling analysts alike have been critical of AEW for not affording enough TV time to its women's division. As an example, All In, All Out, and WrestleDream all featured only one women's match on the main pay-per-view card — Saraya versus Hikaru Shida versus Baker versus Toni Storm, Kris Statlander versus Ruby Soho, and Statlander versus Hart, respectively.

The most recent Full Gear pay-per-view, however, did include two title matches for the TBS and AEW Women's World Championship. Yet, analysts such as Freddie Prinze Jr. have called out AEW management for "doing a disservice" to Statlander by not giving her any storylines or promo time during her stint as TBS Champion. It now remains to be seen if AEW heeds the criticism and puts its female wrestlers in more prominent spots going forward.