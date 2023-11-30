AEW Dynamite 11/29/23: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

The story of MJF, once my favorite part of any given "Dynamite," was the show's low point once again this week, with a messy (if passionately delivered) promo from the champion that doubled as AEW's indirect response to CM Punk returning to WWE, followed by some of the silliest, WCW-ass nonsense I've seen since the silly, WCW-ass nonsense from the Full Gear main event. At this point I really am starting to think MJF is going to go the "Sike, I was a heel the whole time" route, which would definitely finish the job of pushing this storyline off the cliff.

Every aspect of this just gets more muddled every week, particularly now that there are reports MJF is injured. The story was about how Joe wanted to keep MJF safe so he would be 100% healed up in time for Worlds End, but now that has to change because there's no way MJF is 100% by Worlds End. So now this is about MJF battling against impossible odds, which is literally the same thing we just finished doing at Full Gear, but Joe is still protecting him because he wants him to be, what, 75%? Or maybe Joe was just touched by the sheer amount of time MJF spent praising him for his impact on the business, crediting Joe with proving wrestlers who didn't have huge bodybuilder physiques could make it to the top of the industry — you know, the thing that usually gets credited to CM Punk.

Anyway, the Devil and his minions attacked MJF after the promo, but we didn't learn anything new about who they might be, and to be honest, I don't really care anymore. This thing has been dragged out too long without much in the way of compelling plot threads, and I am more than ready to just find out who's under the mask, already — not least because it will hopefully mean the end of MJF interacting with mysterious typed words that definitely came straight out of one of Kenny Omega's fanfics.

Written by Miles Schneiderman