AEW Dynamite Live Coverage 11/29: Christian Cage Responds To Copeland, Continental Classic Continues

This is Wrestling INC.'s live coverage of "AEW Dynamite" for November 29, 2023!

The Continental Classic tournament will be continuing this evening, which will take up the bulk of the show. Mark Briscoe and RUSH were both on the receiving end of defeats in the opening week of the tournament, placing pressure on them to get some points on the board tonight. Jay Lethal was also defeated and has no points, and he will compete against Blackpool Combat Club's Jon Moxley.

Swerve Strickland and Jay White both secured three points last week with impressive victories, but tonight they will be colliding in singles action as they try to create a gap between them in the table. Blue league competitor Bryan Danielson is also set to be on commentary this evening for the Continental Classic as he prepares to face Eddie Kingston this weekend.

Meanwhile, the issues between Christian Cage and Adam Copeland will continue to boil over this evening. Copeland has challenged Cage to a match for the TNT Championship next week in Montreal, and this evening The Patriarch is set to give his official answer.

The TBS Championship is also going to be on the line in a House Rules match as Julia Hart looks to kickstart her reign as champion in impressive fashion as she competes against Emi Sakura in singles action.

After accepting Samoa Joe's challenge for an AEW World Championship match at AEW's World's End, MJF is expected to be on the show despite his current injury problems, as he has promised to, "restore the feeling" amongst fans.