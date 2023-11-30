AEW Dynamite Live Coverage 11/29: Christian Cage Responds To Copeland, Continental Classic Continues
This is Wrestling INC.'s live coverage of "AEW Dynamite" for November 29, 2023!
The Continental Classic tournament will be continuing this evening, which will take up the bulk of the show. Mark Briscoe and RUSH were both on the receiving end of defeats in the opening week of the tournament, placing pressure on them to get some points on the board tonight. Jay Lethal was also defeated and has no points, and he will compete against Blackpool Combat Club's Jon Moxley.
Swerve Strickland and Jay White both secured three points last week with impressive victories, but tonight they will be colliding in singles action as they try to create a gap between them in the table. Blue league competitor Bryan Danielson is also set to be on commentary this evening for the Continental Classic as he prepares to face Eddie Kingston this weekend.
Meanwhile, the issues between Christian Cage and Adam Copeland will continue to boil over this evening. Copeland has challenged Cage to a match for the TNT Championship next week in Montreal, and this evening The Patriarch is set to give his official answer.
The TBS Championship is also going to be on the line in a House Rules match as Julia Hart looks to kickstart her reign as champion in impressive fashion as she competes against Emi Sakura in singles action.
After accepting Samoa Joe's challenge for an AEW World Championship match at AEW's World's End, MJF is expected to be on the show despite his current injury problems, as he has promised to, "restore the feeling" amongst fans.
Jon Moxley vs. Jay Lethal (Continental Classic Match)
Jay Lethal and Jon Moxley start with several side headlock takeovers as they then break down into a back-and-forth of forearm strikes. Lethal locks in the Figure Four Leglock, but they roll out to the floor and then begin brawling. Lethal pushes Moxley into the ring apron and then hits a suicide dive, but as he goes again Moxley avoids it and then responds with one of his own.
Back inside the ring, Lethal puts a focus on Moxley's knee as he then looks for Lethal Injection but it gets caught. Lethal immediately drops Moxley down onto his knee several times and follows it up with an Elbow Drop, but Moxley kicks out. Lethal sends Moxley over the barricade and into the fans, and then begins slamming down Moxley's knee onto the ring apron to keep the attack up.
Moxley manages to hit a cutter to turn things around, but his knee doesn't allow him to keep up the attack. Lethal drives Moxley toward the top turnbuckle and then hits a dragon screw, sending Moxley crashing to the mat. Moxley responds with some big elbow strikes and the two then go back and forth as Lethal Combination gets hit which gains him another near fall.
Moxley manages to goad his opponent in though, allowing Lethal to go headfirst into the turnbuckles. Lethal and Moxley then go through some transitions, but it ends with a Figure Four Leglock being put on Moxley, but he gets to the ropes. Lethal aims for Lethal Injection, but Moxley drops down and pretends to be hurt before he can deliver it. He then pops up to deliver a Paradigm Shift, a King Kong Lariat and a piledriver...but Lethal kicks out! However, Moxley then immediately locks the Bulldog Choke and gains a submission win.
Winner: Jon Moxley
Hard refresh this page for updates — ctrl + F5 on Windows; Cmnd + shift + R on Mac