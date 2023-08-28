Tony Khan Explains Why AEW All In Only Had One Match Featuring The Women's Division

Saraya's AEW Women's World Championship victory over Toni Storm, Hikaru Shida, and Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. in a four-way clash was the only women's match featured on last night's AEW All In 2023 pay-per-view. AEW CEO Tony Khan explained why there weren't more women's bouts on the card during the All In 2023 post-show media press conference.

"A lot of the card tonight was featuring as many of the top stars in AEW as I could get," Khan said. "So a lot of the biggest stars in the company were not on this show, and that's why we have big matches like Miro vs. Powerhouse Hobbs and, obviously, Ruby Soho vs. Kris Statlander [for the AEW TBS Championship] next week [at All Out 2023].

"I think the pacing of the show tonight was probably the best we've ever had — the best show we've ever done. So to add more, I think, would have been challenging, but also we have so many great stars across both the men's and women's division, great wrestlers. I think the card in many ways — I tried to pace it perfectly, and I think we did pretty great."

Outside of the AEW Women's World Championship match, House of Black's Julia Hart, Saraya's mother Saraya Knight, The Outcasts' Ruby Soho, referee Aubrey Edwards, ring announcer Dasha Gonzalez, and former IWGP Women's Champion Mercedes Mone — formerly known as Sasha Banks in WWE — were the only other women to appear on the historic pay-per-view. A few weeks ago on "AEW Dynamite," a fan held up a "Book The Women's Division Better" sign, with many recently calling for AEW to do a better job with its women's division.