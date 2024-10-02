Britt Baker Addresses Recent AEW Absence

In August at All In from Wembley Stadium, Britt Baker was unsuccessful in dethroning Mercedes Mone for the TBS Championship. Since then, Baker has been absent from AEW television, but is set to return on "AEW Dynamite's" fifth anniversary show tonight, as she'll go one-on-one with Serena Deeb in her hometown of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Ahead of that, Baker spoke with "TVInsider," where she reflected on her match with Mone, and was asked to explain why she's been absent for the last month.

"I guess in a lot of ways I can't other than I lost, so back of the line. I can't think of how many times I've said that to girls in my promos when I was champion. Back of the line. It's a harsh reality when you're in that position." Baker also went into detail about having the opportunity to wrestle Mone at All In, stating that the former WWE star was one of her role models, and that she looks forward to having the chance to step inside the ring with her again in the future.

The former AEW Women's World Champion also addressed rumors surrounding her personal life and backstage attitude throughout the last couple of months, expressing her frustrations about seeing false headlines.

