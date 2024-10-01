AEW's Britt Baker Shares Frustrations, Opens Up About What 'Hurts The Most'

"AEW Dynamite's" fifth anniversary show is scheduled to take place in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and one of its featured attractions will be the return of Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D to her hometown. Baker hasn't been seen since her loss to Mercedes Mone at All In at the end of August, and many people have wondered what will be next for the former AEW Women's World Champion, especially since her personal life, in-ring ability, and attitude backstage have have made headlines. While speaking to Fightful, Baker revealed that she hates seeing her name mentioned in false stories.

"I think what hurts me the most is when people run with rumors or concepts or ideas that are not true. If I sat here all day and fought off or batted down everything I've heard about myself that wasn't true, I would spend my entire day on social media. I don't do that, and I delete the app unless I have something to promote or it's a Steelers game, and I get to talk s**t to Bengals fans."

Baker went on to say that having to debunk rumors and lies is arguably more frustrating than seeing her life and work being criticized online. "I would like to say that, for most genuine wrestling fans, criticism comes from a good place. Just because they might not be able to communicate that properly or respectfully, that's one thing, but just running with a rumor, people build whole podcasts around a one sentence rumor they've heard about me that's not real."

An example of one of the rumors might be Baker's backstage altercation with MJF, which reportedly saw them get into a heated argument after she made negative comments about the star. However, even MJF claims that the story was blown out of proportion.

