Britt Baker's Return To AEW Television Confirmed

Britt Baker lost to Mercedes Mone at AEW All In on August 25, and the former Women's Champion has been absent from television since then. However, fans who've been wondering about the whereabouts of "D.M.D." needn't speculate any more, as she will be part of the fifth anniversary edition of "AEW Dynamite" on October 2.

Baker's imminent return was confirmed during the September 21 episode of "AEW Collision." A vignette aired to hype up her big comeback, and announcer Tony Schiavone revealed that she'll be in action against an opponent who's yet to be announced. The show also takes place in Baker's hometown of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, so the fans in attendance will undoubtedly be happy to see her, regardless of who she's scheduled to face on the night.

While it isn't uncommon for AEW talents to be kept off television for prolonged periods, the timing of Baker's absence has led to speculation about her status in the company. Baker was involved in a reported backstage altercation with MJF prior to All In, which resulted in the former Women's Champion receiving a suspension. That said, MJF claimed that the story about the incident was blown out of proportion, though some of the details surrounding it remain unclear.

It remains to be seen what will come of Baker's return to AEW television, though she might have some unfinished business with Mone following her defeat at All In. Hopefully, she will reveal her future plans during AEW's fifth anniversary celebrations on October 2.