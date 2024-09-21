AEW Collision 9/21/24: ROH Tag Titles Defended In Bunkhouse Brawl Match

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s coverage of AEW "Collision" on 9/21/24 live from the MassMutal Center in Springfield, MA!

Fresh off defeating Dark Order in a Proving Ground match on Honor Club, Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara will put their ROH tag titles on the line against Undisputed Kingdom (Matt Taven and Mike Bennett) in a Bunkhouse Brawl in an ongoing feud against the former champions.

After teaming with Serena Deeb against Yuka Sakazaki and Queen Aminata on "Dynamite", Mariah May will face Lady Frost. Before putting her title on the line against Sakazaki at "Grand Slam", she'll put it on the line tonight.

Before his match against Jon Moxley at "Grand Slam" for Number One Contendership for the World Championship , Darby Allin will face Evil Uno.

In the main event, there will be an All-Star 10-man tag match between HOOK, The Outrunners, and FTR versus Beast Mortos, Roderick Strong, RUSH and Grizzled Young Veterans.