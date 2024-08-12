AEW's MJF Comments On Reported Backstage Incident With Britt Baker

Two weeks ago, it emerged that things between AEW stars MJF and Britt Baker had gone sour, with a recent backstage incident highlighting tension between them. Though some details conflicted, reports agreed Baker was overheard criticizing MJF's match with Will Ospreay in the AEW women's locker room. Upon being informed by his girlfriend, Alicia Atout, both MJF and Ospreay spoke to Baker separately, leading to Baker vulgarly criticizing Atount, MJF punching a wall in frustration, and Baker being fined and suspended.

Though Baker cryptically alluded to the controversy on social media, MJF acknowledged it during an interview with "Cultaholic" over the weekend. And he did so by taking issue with some of the reporting.

"Tell me if this passes the smell test," MJF said. "I barge into a woman's locker room. I scream in the face of a 110-pound woman, and then I physically threaten her by punching a wall in her vicinity...and I don't get suspended. Does that pass the smell test to you? Almost everything that was written didn't happen."

MJF further accused "English wrestling commentary placess" of blowing the story out of proportion, though he appeared to admit there was heat between him and Baker.

"I can sit here and I can say wrestling is a very competitive sport," MJF said "It breeds a level of insecurity like no other. However, I can easily put over any talent, regardless of whether or not I like them as a human being. I can sit here and I can tell you that Britt Baker vs. Mercedes Moné at Wembley on August 25th is going to be an epic match and we should all be excited to watch it. I don't have to like all my coworkers and that's fine. But yeah, dude, that s**t was wild to read."

