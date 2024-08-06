AEW's Britt Baker Appears To Deny Reports About How & Why MJF Confrontation Went Down

Former AEW Women's World Champion Britt Baker has seemingly dismissed recent rumors of being suspended by AEW following a backstage altercation.

Baker posted a caption on X that sarcastically hit back at reports of her suspension following an argument between her and MJF.

"You ever heard a rumour about yourself and actually wanted to hear more. Like now way .... what did I do next?!" said Baker.

Reports had previously suggested that Baker was fined and suspended for one or two weeks after her confrontation with MJF backstage. The issues reportedly began after Baker was heard criticizing MJF in the women's locker room, which was narrated to MJF by Alicia Atout, his girlfriend and AEW broadcaster. Baker was also rumored to have been angry at Atout for telling MJF about what she had said in the locker room, while MJF is said to have entered the women's locker room to confront her.

A recent report has claimed that the AEW star was reportedly "burying" both MJF and Will Ospreay in the locker room, and this report has added that the English star also confronted Baker. Despite her suspension, Baker is set to compete at this month's All In pay-per-view, where she will face AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone. MJF and Ospreay, who have also been involved in the controversy, will go one-on-one with each other at the show in London on August 25, where "The Salt Of The Earth" will put his AEW American Championship on the line.