Former AEW TBS Champion Julia Hart Gives Big Update On When She'll Be Ready To Return

AEW star Julia Hart, who has been on the sidelines for nearly six months due to an injury, has given an update on her current status.

Hart last wrestled in April when she lost the AEW TBS Championship to Willow Nightingale at the Dynasty pay-per-view, and the young star has confirmed that she is on her way back from injury. During a recent live signing session with "Highspots," Hart revealed that she is ready to return to the ring and is waiting to be called up by AEW.

"I am [ready]. I'm just waiting for the call," said Hart. "Who knows when I'll pop up ... you'll never know."

The host of the signing added that they did not book Hart's flight for the signing until a few days before it was to happen because they did not know where she might be. Recent reports have indicated that Hart has been cleared to return to action, with her House of Black stablemate Brody King disclosing that she is close to a return. Hart had suffered an injury before her last match against Nightingale and wrestled her at Dynasty despite being injured. Hart's run with the TBS title — her first championship in pro wrestling — lasted just over 150 days.

Hart is one of three AEW stars recently cleared from injury, the two others being former AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa and former AEW TNT Champion Powerhouse Hobbs, who have announced they are ready to return to the AEW ring.

