Deonna Purrazzo Comments On MJF And Britt Baker's Backstage Altercation In AEW

AEW stars MJF and Britt Baker had a backstage altercation that allegedly arose from her verbally berating him in the women's locker room. MJF's girlfriend, Alicia Atout, overheard Baker's remarks and told him, which led to a reported argument. Baker received a two-week suspension for her role in the ordeal, but AEW star Deonna Purrazzo believes that reports have blown the incident out of proportion.

"I think this was just one incident that sparked a lot of drama and also kind of took on a life of its own," Purrazzo told Stephanie Chase. "The rumor mill starts going, and then things aren't as they were. You know what I mean? People add their two cents, and it makes it way bigger than it was."

Given that this isn't the first backstage incident in AEW to make headlines, it's only added to the perception that the locker room is chaotic. However, Purrazzo believes that the environment is healthy, and the positive aspects don't get reported on enough.

"I think this was an isolated incident because everything else that I've experienced in this locker room is supportive, is encouraging, is a lot of camaraderie. We just recently celebrated people's birthdays, and had birthday cakes, and sang. I feel this locker room doesn't get as much credit as it deserves for that type of camaraderie."

MJF also commented on his drama with Baker, insinuating that it was blown out of proportion while denying reports that he screamed at his fellow AEW star in the women's locker room. He also praised Baker as a performer and bigged up her upcoming match with Mercedes Mone at AEW All In.