Report: Tony Khan Frustrated With Former AEW Women's World Champion
Though Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. has been with AEW since day one, that hasn't prevented the wrestler/dentist from being surrounded by controversy through much of her time with the promotion. The latest story circulating about Baker was shared by Wade Keller on the PWTorch VIP podcast (h/t to Cultaholic for the transcription). According to Keller, Baker has been drawing ire from multiple sources in the AEW locker room, including at the top.
"She might be done with AEW," Keller said. "The feeling I'm getting from talking to people in AEW is Tony Khan might have her in the same category as some other wrestlers where they just don't get phone calls and don't get called in to show up. There is a lot of frustration with her."
Keller also stated that Baker was "wildly unpopular" with other women working for the company, though he noted that there may be some backstage that would disagree with that sentiment. It was said that part of the reason for Baker's recent absence is due to her confrontation with Maxwell Jacob Friedman last year, but there was also at least one minor incident since that has made Khan question whether Baker is worth keeping on TV.
Britt Baker's Previous AEW Controversies
Last year, Baker was involved in some sort of altercation with fellow AEW star MJF behind the scenes, with reports circulating that stated Baker was speaking negatively in the locker room about a long match between MJF and Will Ospreay. Alicia Atout alerted MJF to the conversation via text, which led to Ospreay approaching Baker to talk about the situation. Baker reportedly then made inflammatory statements about Atout, which caused MJF to involve himself. After an internal investigation, Baker was reportedly suspended.
Baker also notoriously had issues with Thunder Rosa in the past, with the short-lived reality series "AEW All Access" touching on their problems. According to Keller, Baker has long had a reputation for being hard to work with, and his impression is that Baker has been "fiercely territorial" of her place in AEW.
According to Keller, Baker being kept off TV has nothing to do with her recent break-up with fellow AEW star Adam Cole. The two ended their relationship last year, and the report stated that neither has "heat" over the situation. Baker has previously expressed frustration with rumors reported about her time in AEW, stating that she loves the company and wants to grow the women's division rather than harm it.