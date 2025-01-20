Report: Tony Khan Frustrated With Former AEW Women's World Champion

Though Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. has been with AEW since day one, that hasn't prevented the wrestler/dentist from being surrounded by controversy through much of her time with the promotion. The latest story circulating about Baker was shared by Wade Keller on the PWTorch VIP podcast (h/t to Cultaholic for the transcription). According to Keller, Baker has been drawing ire from multiple sources in the AEW locker room, including at the top.

"She might be done with AEW," Keller said. "The feeling I'm getting from talking to people in AEW is Tony Khan might have her in the same category as some other wrestlers where they just don't get phone calls and don't get called in to show up. There is a lot of frustration with her."

Keller also stated that Baker was "wildly unpopular" with other women working for the company, though he noted that there may be some backstage that would disagree with that sentiment. It was said that part of the reason for Baker's recent absence is due to her confrontation with Maxwell Jacob Friedman last year, but there was also at least one minor incident since that has made Khan question whether Baker is worth keeping on TV.