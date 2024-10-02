AEW's Britt Baker Explains Why Online Rumor Mill Is 'Heartbreaking'

Throughout her time with AEW, Britt Baker has been the subject of various rumors regarding her interactions with other wrestlers behind the scenes, from reports of problems between Baker and Thunder Rosa to Baker allegedly being suspended this past August. However, what typically emerges are secondhand stories sharing only one perspective, making it hard to determine what actually occurred in these situations.

During a recent interview with TVInsider, Baker expressed her frustration over the various reports. The former AEW Women's World Champion stated that some of the difficulty comes from some fans believing every single rumor they read on the internet, but Baker claimed that the stories are often untrue.

"It's heartbreaking because, at the end of the day, I love pro wrestling and AEW's women's division," Baker said. "I've never ever in my life nor would I ever do anything to sabotage it. I want to help the AEW women's division grow for a long time, to infinity and beyond. That's my passion and goal. Unfortunately, you have to let this noise and other static be and learn how to live with it."

Baker believes that these struggles are a natural part of the modern wrestling industry, but there are many positive fans that make the negativity somewhat easier to cope with. When it comes to criticism, the AEW star said that she welcomes it, though Baker does wish some of the more negative commenters on social media would work on the way they express themselves.

Tonight, on the five-year anniversary edition of "AEW Dynamite," Baker will be in action for the first time since AEW All In. She's set to take on Serena Deeb, with the show emanating from Baker's hometown of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit TVInsider with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.